Tacoma police searching for woman who allegedly killed husband with car in hit-and-run

A 52-year-old man was deliberately hit with a car and killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood. Police said the man’s estranged wife killed the man and then fled.

Tacoma Police Department said Friday morning that the victim’s wife, a 41-year-old woman, has not yet been located. Police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

Officers were called about 10:05 p.m. to South 10th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, near People’s Park, for a report of a man struck by a vehicle that left the scene. There, police said officers found an unresponsive man in the road and began to try to save the man’s life.

Witnesses at the scene identified the driver of the vehicle as the man’s estranged wife. Police said she purposefully struck the man with the vehicle and fled. It’s unclear what led up to the fatal hit-and-run.

The husband was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene of the hit-and-run to gather evidence and collect information from witnesses.

The man’s death is the 21st homicide in Tacoma in 2022 and the 40th in Pierce County.