Tacoma police seek arson suspect in Dome District fires that damaged historic building

An arson suspect is being sought by Tacoma police in connection to two fires that damaged buildings Wednesday in the Dome District, including Freighthouse Square, which serves as a hub for transit and small businesses.

Tacoma Police Department shared images on Twitter of the suspect, who officers said was captured on surveillance video starting the fire at at 602 E. 25th St. Fire Department officials said a south-facing wall on an eastern portion of the building was left with a burn that extended about 15 feet toward the roof.

Freighthouse Square is a more than 110-year-old building that houses shops, restaurants and artist spaces. It’s also next to a rail station for Amtrak and the Sounder.

Firefighters were still putting out flames at a larger vacant building fire blocks away when they noticed the Freighthouse Square fire at about 4:30 a.m., police said. According to the Police Department, detectives believe the suspect they’re working to identify started both fires.

Investigators confirmed the fires were arson on Thursday, Fire Department spokesperson Joe Meinecke said. He said he couldn’t provide further details on how the fires were started.

Police described the suspect as a 25-30 year-old Black man with a medium build. He was wearing black Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, black Nike shoes with a white swoosh, a white stocking cap and a gray backpack. Anyone able to identify the man was asked to contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze at Freighthouse Square, according to fire officials, and most businesses were open Wednesday. Police estimated the arson caused $15,000 to $20,000 worth of damage. The owner of the property, Brian Borgelt, told The News Tribune on the day of the fire that it was the eighth arson at his building in the last four years.