Tacoma police seek help in solving cold case in shooting death of 55-year-old man

Tacoma, WA— Tacoma police need your help to solve a cold case.

Gregory Evans, 55, was shot and killed Nov. 27, 2020, just a few houses down from where he lived off East 60th Street and Pipeline Road in Tacoma.

“Gregory Evans was standing just outside his family member’s home talking to a couple of his friends. Our suspect vehicle, which is described as a 2011 to 2014 silver or light gray Dodge Charger with possibly an emblem or a decal above the driver’s side wheel, well, pulled up,” said Detective Ashley Robillard with the Tacoma Police Department.

In surveillance video that police shared, you can hear someone shout at Evans just before several shots are fired. The video shows the car speeding off East 60th Street toward Portland Avenue.

Detectives say a 42-year-old man was also shot; he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police that three Black males in their early 20s were in the car.

“The front passenger was described as a light-skinned Black male with long hair that was pulled back in a ponytail, and the back passenger was described as a darker complexion male with short twists in his hair,” said Detective Patricia Song.

Police say this appears to be an unprovoked attack, and say Evans did not have any problems with anyone — his daughter Porshe Evans vouched for him.

“He can tell a joke that can make anybody laugh, he loved the Seahawks, we would go and watch the Seahawks all the time,” said Porshe.

Porshe says it’s unsettling having to tell her younger sister that police don’t know who killed their father. She describes the past two years as a nightmare.

“Can you imagine any one of your loved ones being murdered and then it’s a cold case? You don’t hear anything for years because it’s a cold case, no one wants to talk. They don’t have anything yet you get sent videos and no one has anything. All this technology and no one has a license plate, no one has a lead, no one knows where they went?” said Porshe.

Porshe and the police hope someone will recognize the car or the voice of the person in the video. If you have any information, call the Tacoma Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.