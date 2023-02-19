Tacoma police seek public’s help in identifying organized retail thieves

Tacoma police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in separate retail theft incidents.

One man is accused of entering a Lowe’s store on Jan. 14 and filling his cart with merchandise like locks, electrical equipment and barbecue grill covers before leaving without paying.

Detectives hope someone recognizes the unique tattoos on the man’s hands.

The second suspect is a woman who is accused of stealing multiple times from different Rite Aid stores over the past year, primarily at the 7401 Pacific Ave. location in Tacoma. Police said the woman has stolen more than $10,000 dollars’ worth of merchandise.

The third suspect is accused of entering a Lowe’s store at 2701 S. Orchard St. on Feb. 4 and stealing $1,000 dollars’ worth of merchandise, including a safe and seasonal items.

Anyone with information leading to arrests and charges filed in these cases is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS. Tipsters will remain anonymous.