Tacoma police seek public’s help in identifying man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing woman

Tacoma police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed a woman last month.

On March 22, a woman was leaving her home to drive to work when a man attacked her near South 9th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, the man hit her over the head with a handgun, then sexually assaulted and tried to strangle her.

The victim screamed for help, getting the attention of a group of strangers who shouted at the man, telling him to leave her alone.

The man ran away from the area, taking the woman’s phone with him.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his 20s. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a “thick build” and has dreadlocks, possibly with orange-colored hair in them.

He was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and Nike slide shoes.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.