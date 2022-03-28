Tacoma police seek public’s help identifying hit-and-run driver, vehicle

Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for a vehicular assault earlier this month.

On March 2, the suspect struck a pedestrian in a residential area of Northeast Tacoma around 7:10 a.m.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, but police say they are expected to survive.

After hitting the pedestrian, the driver fled the scene.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a white, lifted 2010s Chevrolet 2500/3500 with a diesel engine.

The vehicle possibly has a modified exhaust, tinted windows, black aftermarket rims and a black aftermarket front bumper.

It also had an unknown object, possibly LED lights, on the roof.

Anonymous tipsters could receive up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).