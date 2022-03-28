Tacoma police seek public’s help identifying hit-and-run driver, vehicle
Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for a vehicular assault earlier this month.
On March 2, the suspect struck a pedestrian in a residential area of Northeast Tacoma around 7:10 a.m.
The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, but police say they are expected to survive.
After hitting the pedestrian, the driver fled the scene.
Scroll down to continue reading
More news from KIRO 7
Motorcyclist killed in collision with 13-year-old driver in Tacoma, police say
King County woman arrested after mile-long “path of destruction”
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com
The suspect is believed to have been driving a white, lifted 2010s Chevrolet 2500/3500 with a diesel engine.
The vehicle possibly has a modified exhaust, tinted windows, black aftermarket rims and a black aftermarket front bumper.
It also had an unknown object, possibly LED lights, on the roof.
Anonymous tipsters could receive up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).