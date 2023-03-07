Tacoma police seize guns, large quantities of drugs while responding to shots fired call

Tacoma police seized two guns, thousands in cash, and large quantities of several different drugs after responding to reports of shots fired at a residence early Monday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, at 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3600 block of South 11th Street for multiple reports of shots fired at a residence.

When officers arrived, they found the front door to the home open, along with spent shell casings in the doorway. Police said no one answered their announcements.

During a sweep of the home, officers found seven people who were uninjured. Officers also saw drug paraphernalia in the residence.

Officers were granted a search warrant and seized two guns, over $16,000 in cash, and the following:

512 grams of fentanyl

Five pounds of marijuana

691 grams of methamphetamine

549.9 grams of MDMA

900 LSD tabs

381 grams of marijuana honey oil

1,134 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

90 psilocybin mushroom bars

522 marijuana vape pens

225 grams of Adderall

139 grams of Xanax bars

300 Ritalin pills

1,543 grams of miscellaneous, unidentified drugs

Two money counters

Five digital drug scales

The investigation is ongoing.