Tacoma police seize guns, large quantities of drugs while responding to shots fired call

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Tacoma police seized two guns, thousands in cash, and large quantities of several different drugs after responding to reports of shots fired at a residence early Monday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, at 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3600 block of South 11th Street for multiple reports of shots fired at a residence.

When officers arrived, they found the front door to the home open, along with spent shell casings in the doorway. Police said no one answered their announcements.

During a sweep of the home, officers found seven people who were uninjured. Officers also saw drug paraphernalia in the residence.

Officers were granted a search warrant and seized two guns, over $16,000 in cash, and the following:

  • 512 grams of fentanyl

  • Five pounds of marijuana

  • 691 grams of methamphetamine

  • 549.9 grams of MDMA

  • 900 LSD tabs

  • 381 grams of marijuana honey oil

  • 1,134 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

  • 90 psilocybin mushroom bars

  • 522 marijuana vape pens

  • 225 grams of Adderall

  • 139 grams of Xanax bars

  • 300 Ritalin pills

  • 1,543 grams of miscellaneous, unidentified drugs

  • Two money counters

  • Five digital drug scales

The investigation is ongoing.

Recommended Stories