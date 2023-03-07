Tacoma police seize guns, large quantities of drugs while responding to shots fired call
Tacoma police seized two guns, thousands in cash, and large quantities of several different drugs after responding to reports of shots fired at a residence early Monday.
According to the Tacoma Police Department, at 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3600 block of South 11th Street for multiple reports of shots fired at a residence.
When officers arrived, they found the front door to the home open, along with spent shell casings in the doorway. Police said no one answered their announcements.
During a sweep of the home, officers found seven people who were uninjured. Officers also saw drug paraphernalia in the residence.
Officers were granted a search warrant and seized two guns, over $16,000 in cash, and the following:
512 grams of fentanyl
Five pounds of marijuana
691 grams of methamphetamine
549.9 grams of MDMA
900 LSD tabs
381 grams of marijuana honey oil
1,134 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
90 psilocybin mushroom bars
522 marijuana vape pens
225 grams of Adderall
139 grams of Xanax bars
300 Ritalin pills
1,543 grams of miscellaneous, unidentified drugs
Two money counters
Five digital drug scales
The investigation is ongoing.
