Tacoma police share before and after pictures of starved dog to remind people to report abuse

Tacoma police have shared before and after pictures of a starved dog to remind people to report animal abuse and cooperate with animal control officers.

After obtaining a search warrant, a male pit bull at a home in the 7200 block of South Cushman was confiscated by an animal control and compliance officer after concerned residents gave written statements and became cooperative witnesses.

The dog was starved and had been using an empty plastic grocery bag as a bed in the snow, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.

The dog has since gained more than 20 pounds.

Police said without the cooperative witnesses, it would have been difficult to develop probable cause to do a search and confiscate the dog.

“As with any crime, our animal control and compliance officers remind residents, ‘if you see something, say something,’” the Facebook post said.

