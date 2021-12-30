Tacoma police share video of gas station shooting. Do you recognize the shooter?

Tacoma police shared video Wednesday of a shooting at a gas station parking lot in November where a man punched one employee and shot another before speeding away in a car.

Tacoma Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the shooter in the video, who is wanted for investigation of aggravated assault.

The shooting occurred about 10:05 p.m. Nov. 21 in the parking lot of a convenience store at 2631 S. 38th St. According to a bulletin, a store employee asked a man to leave the parking lot, and he punched her.

Video shows the man get out of a black Chrysler 200, walk up to the employee and immediately punch her, knocking her to the ground. Two people come to help the woman, and the attacker begins to back up.

Then, the man pulls out a gun and shoots one of them, striking the employee in the abdomen.

The shooter was described as a man wearing a green hoodie, white shoes, black shorts with a white stripe and black leggings under them.

Those with information can submit tips to Crime Stoppers Tacoma/Pierce County online or text or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and charges filed can receive as much as $1,000 of a cash reward.