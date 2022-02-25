Tacoma police shoot, kill man suspected of armed robbery

A Tacoma Police Department officer shot and killed a man suspected of armed robbery Thursday night downtown. Authorities said the man was shot after police had him at gunpoint and he refused to show his hands.

Tacoma police were called about 10:45 p.m. to 1515 Commerce Street for a report of a man with a gun at the Marriott Hotel, according to a news release from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team. PCFIT investigates all police uses of deadly force in the county.

No police officers were injured during the incident, according to the release. The officer who shot the man has not yet been identified. The man killed has also yet to be identified.

At the scene, police spoke with witnesses and a victim, confirming they had probable cause to arrest the man. Officers began to search the area with a police dog based on the last known location of the suspect, according to the release. The search led police to the 1100 block of Dock Street near the 11th Street bridge.

At 11:21 p.m., officers radioed that they made contact with the man and had him at gunpoint, but he was refusing to show his hands. One minute later, police shot him.

Officers administered first aid until Tacoma Fire Department arrived. The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A firearm was recovered at the scene of the shooting, according to the release. PCFIT is continuing to investigate the shooting.