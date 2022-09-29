Tacoma police shoot at suspect after downtown bar fight led to gunshots

A fight inside a downtown Tacoma bar Wednesday night led to a man firing a handgun inside the business, according to police. Officers responded and shot at a suspect, but no one was injured.

Tacoma Police Department said in a news release early Thursday morning that it will conduct both a criminal and administrative investigation.

Dispatchers received reports of a fight at a bar at about 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue, police said. Police radio traffic indicated that a man pointed a gun at other patrons of The Office Bar & Grill before firing a gunshot and fleeing into a nearby alley.

Officers confronted the suspect and shot at him. According to the news release, subsequent investigation showed that no one was struck by gunfire. The suspect was taken into custody.