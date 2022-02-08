Tacoma police suspect man shot woman from pickup truck, then hit pedestrian

A 47-year-old man arrested Saturday on suspicion of hitting a pedestrian with his pickup while driving under the influence is now the suspect in a drive-by shooting that put a woman in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Tacoma Police Department on Tuesday said it was forwarding recommended charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office for review. On Saturday, he was booked into jail for investigation of vehicular assault, driving under the influence and first-degree assault.

Police already suspected the drive-by shooting and vehicular assault were connected. The incidents happened around the same time, both involved a black pickup and occurred within two miles of each other.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of South Union Avenue after South Sound 911 received a call at 1:38 a.m. from a 32-year-old woman who said she had just been shot there.

A passenger in the front seat of her vehicle later told police they had turned left onto South Union Avenue from South 35th Street when a man in a black pickup pulled up alongside them and fired gunshots into their car.

At about the same time as the 911 call, police said a TPD sergeant witnessed a black pickup hit a 24-year-old man in the 5200 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the driver — the sole occupant of the vehicle — pulled out a handgun, and officers called for backup.

The driver was detained and arrested without incident, police said. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.