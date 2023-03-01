Tacoma police using overtime for property crime initiative. Here’s how it’s going

The Tacoma Police Department’s property-crime initiative, which launched in November, has led to charges in two cases, according to Investigations Bureau assistant chief Tamara Floyd.

Floyd and TPD deputy chief Paul Junger gave an update on business property crimes to the City Council during its Tuesday study session. The presentation comes ahead of Thursday’s Tacoma Business Council’s Summit on Crime, which will focus on the impact of crime and similar issues on the business community.

Junger said the council asked for a commitment from the Tacoma Police Department to address property crime during a November study session, which led them to start the initiative.

“Property crime obviously impacts the quality of life of a lot of folks here in the community, and I appreciate the police department is making some efforts to address that,” City Council member Joe Bushnell, District 5, said.

To date, the initiative has 92 property-crime cases, with 18 open, 21 pending and 53 closed. Floyd said 10 cases have been referred to prosecutors, with eight for felony charges and two for misdemeanor charges.

Junger said the initiative is designed to reduce property crimes through follow-up investigations. Due to the department’s staff shortage, detectives volunteer to work overtime to investigate property crimes, he said.

The initiative assigns a detective with a property crime case that has actionable intelligence and leads, such as videos, known suspects and license plates. The initiative includes a working relationship with the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office.

Property crimes include arson, burglary, forgery, destruction of or damage to property, fraud, larceny, motor vehicle theft, robbery and stolen property.

Since the initiative’s launch, there have been 36 organized retail thefts, 20 thefts, 16 shoplifting, 13 destruction of properties, four robberies and three burglaries investigated, Floyd said.

Floyd said organized retail theft can be complicated and cumbersome for detectives. Suspects are known to travel the Interstate 5 corridor, affecting multiple counties and jurisdictions, she added.

“It can take a little bit of time to put together a case in this area because it can involve multiple stores and dollar amounts,” she said.

According to the Revised Code of Washington, organized retail theft is:

theft of property with a value of at least $750 from a mercantile establishment with an accomplice,

possess stolen property with a value of at least $750 from a mercantile establishment with an accomplice,

theft of property with a cumulative value of at least $750 from one or more mercantile establishments within a period of up to 180, or

theft of property with a cumulative value of at least $750 from a mercantile establishment with no less than six accomplices and makes or sends at least one electronic communication seeking participation in the theft in the course of planning or commission of the theft.

Floyd suggested business owners who are victims of property crimes call 911 and file a police report.

“A lot of people unfortunately feel that’s not efficient or effective for them,” she said. “But if they don’t call 911, we don’t know.”

Council Member Kiara Daniels, at-large, asked what property owners can do to ensure someone is charged and prosecuted.

Floyd said a good percentage of property-crime cases close without referral of charges because detectives are unable to get phone calls returned.

“Please follow up with us when we reach out to you, because we can’t do it by ourselves,” Floyd said.

She also said business owners can install concrete bollards, shatter-resistant glass, live-feed alarm systems, bright exterior lights and high-quality resolution cameras.

Junger added it is helpful to know serial numbers or unique identifiers on pieces of property or to take photos of inventory.

He said the Tacoma Police Department has several campaigns, including auto theft prevention tips, reminders about not leaving weapons in cars and CATCON ID for catalytic converters program.

The initiative is only focused on property crimes involving businesses. Junger said the department plans to add residential property crimes to the initiative when it adds more staff.

According to TPD’s citywide weekly briefing, in the past year there have been 3,560 property offenses. Between Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, there were 366 reports of property crimes with larceny/theft, motor vehicle theft and destruction/damage/vandalism of property as the top offenses. Compared to Feb. 14, 2022-Feb. 20, 2022, there were 650 property offenses.