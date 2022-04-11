Tacoma police vehicle struck by driver who ran red light, police say

A driver collided with a Tacoma police patrol vehicle early Monday morning at an intersection in the city’s West End neighborhood, police said.

No one was injured in the collision, but both vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene.

The collision was reported at about 3:32 a.m. at the intersection of North Pearl Street and Westgate Boulevard. Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said a 32-year-old man driving a Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on Pearl Street when he ran the red light at Westgate Boulevard and struck a police patrol vehicle.

Haddow said the police vehicle was eastbound on Westgate Boulevard when it went through the intersection at a green light and was struck.

The Jeep Cherokee hit the front passenger side of the police vehicle, a Ford Explorer.

The Jeep came to a rest against the exterior wall of a business in the 1900 block of North Pearl Street.

This story was originally posted by The News Tribune

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP