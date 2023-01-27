Tacoma police want to stop hate crimes. Here’s its plan and how businesses can help

In an effort to reduce hate crimes in the city, the Tacoma Police Department launched its Safe Place initiative Thursday.

The Safe Place initiative aims to have local businesses, schools and organizations provide refuge to victims of crimes, particularly hate crimes.

Details were released at a news conference at Tollefson Plaza

A hate crime is a crime committed because of someone’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, mental, physical or sensory disabilities, homelessness, marital status, political ideology, age and parental status.

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore said in an interview that the city hasn’t seen an uptick in hate crime. He said it was time to join the Safe Place initiative.

“It’s important that you send messages to everyone that lives in Tacoma – even those that don’t live but visit, come to work – that we do have established partnerships here, and we don’t want you to be a victim of a hate crime,” he said.

Moore said the identified businesses will be a safe haven for victims of hate crimes. Participating entities agree to:

Call 911 immediately, if a victim of any crime, especially a hate crime, enters the premises,

Allow the victim to remain on premises until police arrive,

Call back 911 and provide a physical description of the victim and/or suspect(s), direction of travel and any injuries observed if the victim leaves prior to police arrival.

The Safe Place initiative was started by the Seattle Police Department in 2015. Seattle police officer Dorian Korieo, Safe Place administrator, said the Police Department saw an immediate doubling in LGBTQ bias and hate crime reporting after the initiative was launched.

He said 40-70 percent of hate crimes are not reported. If police aren’t notified, there is nothing they can do about it, he added.

“It’s something we really want reported, and get out there and hold these people accountable who are terrorizing the community who need to be accountable for their actions,” Korieo said.

Tacoma joins 275 other law enforcement agencies that have launched a Safe Place initiative.

The Safe Place initiative costs nothing for businesses, schools or organizations to participate. There is also no training needed.

“This will be your opportunity to show that your business, that your place, is a safe place for people in this community and that you stand with everyone who lives in this community,” Mayor Victoria Woodards said.

Each participating business will have a Safe Place window decal, which is available in six languages.

Francesca Siena shows the Safe Place decal at Marlene’s Market & Deli.

Thirteen businesses have agreed to sign onto the Safe Place initiative:

Bank of America (3 locations)

Chase Bank (3 locations)

MOD Pizza (2 locations)

Starbucks (all Tacoma locations)

Marlene’s Market & Deli

Courtesy Auto Svc & Tire – (Goodyear at Tacoma Mall)

Heritage Coffee & Plant House

Korean Women’s Association

Tacoma Business Council

Made Law Firm (5 businesses)

15th Street Cleaners

MultiCare

WellFound Behavioral Health

Businesses, organizations and schools can fill out an online form at cityoftacoma.org/safeplace to participate in the Safe Place initiative.