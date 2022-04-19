Tacoma police warn of jury duty scam

The Tacoma Police Department is warning people of a scam from criminals pretending to be law enforcement.

The scam begins with a phone call.

The scammer tells the victim they have missed several jury duty notices, which has resulted in a warrant for their arrest.

The scam artist then tells the victim they can stop the warrant by paying court fees.

The victim is then told they can pay the fees through Zelle, Green Dot cards or other gift cards.

When the victim agrees to buy the gift cards, the scammer instructs the victim to read the confirmation number off the back of the card over the phone.

In some reports, the scammer claims to be sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, even using the names of real sergeants working for the department.

No government agency would accept money through Zelle or gift cards.

If you have been a victim of this scam and have not reported it, please contact police.