Tacoma police withdraw from Josh Harris shooting investigation at prosecutor’s request

The Tacoma Police Department will hand over the investigation into the May 30 shooting involving Republican Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris after the county prosecutor raised concerns to the police chief about potential conflicts of interest in the case.

Harris, 47, told The News Tribune he fired his gun in self-defense as Scott R. Stacy, 40, drove a vehicle toward him at high speeds outside a homeless encampment near Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium on Monday.

The prosecutor’s office noted two potential conflicts of interest in the investigation: The Tacoma police union has endorsed Harris in his Pierce County Council bid, and Harris has bought suites for union members at Rainiers games in the past.

Harris previously made headlines for paying $300,000 to bail out three Tacoma police officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis. His brother is also a Tacoma police chaplain.

Stacy was charged with assault Thursday on suspicion he drove a stolen vehicle at Harris, but those charges were dismissed Friday due to Tacoma police handing off the case, according to a news release. Prosecutors will be able to refile charges against Stacy at the end of a new investigation.

Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett made the request to hand over the investigation to Tacoma police Chief Avery Moore on Friday, according to a news release. Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office detectives have agreed to investigate the case.

