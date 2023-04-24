Tacoma Public Schools considers slashing jobs amid budget deficit

Tacoma Public Schools is considering a major cut to staffing as it deals with a budget deficit for next year.

In a letter to the community, the district said it is facing a $10 million shortfall for the 2023-24 school year and is now considering eliminating 22 administrative positions and cutting $6 million in expenses.

“The decision to eliminate positions was extremely difficult,” the district said. “The contributions of every staff member are valued, and every effort is being made to offer available openings to staff whose positions are being eliminated.”

TPS blames declining enrollment and the end of pandemic-era federal funding, problems that are affecting several other local school districts like Olympia, Shoreline, Everett, and Bellevue.