Tacoma residents mourn loss of store owner who was shot and killed

Residents in a Tacoma neighborhood are mourning the loss of a business owner who was shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon Tacoma Police said they are still looking for the suspect.

Investigators say that around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the 60-year-old owner of “The Little Store” on the corner of South 35th Street and South Ainsworth Avenue was shot and killed.

“I saw a whole bunch of helicopters in the sky, back and forth, back and forth,” said neighbor Robert Sealy.

Sealy and several neighbors who knew the owner stopped by to pay their respects and drop off flowers.

“I was thinking about I’m not going to be able to see him again. He was a good man. He was really respected… He used to be outside the store, just greeting people, sometimes he do (sic) exercise just walking around the area, and every time he see (sic) me walking he say (sic), ‘Have a good day,’ and I say, ‘Same to you,’ so it’s going to be really, really hard,” said Sealy.

Tacoma Police say it’s unclear what led up to the shooting, and are asking people to speak up.

“We are asking the community and the surrounding area to review any video, surveillance they may have. If they saw something that was suspicious to give Crime Stoppers a call or 911,” said Tacoma Police Spokesperson Shelbie Boyd.

“Put the shoe on your side, if this was your family, your brother, your dad, your mom, you’d want some type of justice,” said Sealy.

Neighbors say the shooting has created fear in the community.

“It’s going to be hard, especially for the family knowing what took place here. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to open the store and feel comfortable. I think the police (need to be) patrolling here at night time, to keep the place safe, and keep people comfortable,” said Sealy.