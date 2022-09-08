Tacoma, Roy ‘clubs’ busted for illegal weed sales. State seized 1,300 pounds, 73 plants

Officials seized 1,300 pounds of cannabis products and arrested three people at two Pierce County businesses that were selling weed illegally, according to the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board.

The raids last week followed probes into Vincere’s Compassion Club in Tacoma and Red Barn Trading Post in Roy, according to a news release. Officials are investigating how the unlicensed retailers obtained the seized pot.

After multiple public complaints about the stores, undercover officers purchased cannabis at both businesses, according to a news release. The Roy store also sold them illegal psilocybin mushrooms and peyote.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies and LCB officers executed search warrants at the properties Aug. 30, according to a news release. The seized material included cannabis concentrates and edible products, some of which would have been illegal to sell even at licensed retailers due to their THC serving sizes and appeal to children.

Both stores also operated illegal “clubs” where people could use cannabis products, according to a news release.

LCB officers arrested and booked one person at Vincere’s Compassion Club into the Pierce County jail on cannabis-related crimes, according to a news release. Officials also seized 73 cannabis plants, about 800 pounds of cannabis products, growing supplies, cash, electronics, surveillance equipment, ballistic vests and two firearms.

A Facebook page for Vincere’s Compassion Club described it as a club for medical marijuana users to buy medicine. The business thanked customers for their support in a post on Saturday that alluded to “hard times” and indicated the store remained open.

No one answered the phone number listed for the business Wednesday afternoon. Facebook users commented that the business was not answering the phone or direct messages.

Officers arrested and booked two uncooperative people at Red Barn Trading Post and will recommend charges related to distributing drugs and operating an illegal club, according to a news release. Officials seized about 400 pounds of cannabis products, psilocybin and peyote products, cash, electronics, surveillance equipment and four firearms.

Red Barn Trading Post markets itself as a club for medical cannabis patients, according to its Instagram account. Photos show various cannabis products.

A person who answered the phone for the business and said, ”Red Barn,” hung up when asked about the seizure.

Searches for Red Barn Trading Post and Vincere’s Compassion Club in a state database of registered businesses did not return any results.

A Liquor and Cannabis Board spokesperson told The News Tribune she did not know what discipline or fines the stores might face due to the ongoing investigation.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is handling the criminal investigation. A spokesperson did not immediately return a request for additional information about the suspects police arrested.