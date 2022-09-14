Tacoma school bus with children involved in collision with two cars

A school bus in Tacoma was involved in a collision with two cars on Tuesday, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 4 p.m., officers responded to Pacific Avenue between South 67th Street and South 70th Street.

Tacoma police said there were minor injuries.

No word if there were children on the bus.

