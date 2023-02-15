Tacoma sees drop in violent crime, but many residents still uneasy

Tacoma’s reputation as a city with a crime problem remains intact, even as new data show violent crime has dropped.

Crime statistics released Tuesday show the city is making headway with its “Hot Spot” policing program.

Violent crime fell 36% overall after a significant spike in the City of Destiny in late 2021.

But even city leaders concede that the violence has worsened in some neighborhoods.

The area around Tacoma Mall is still considered a “hot” spot for crime.

“I felt uneasy,” said Keshia Waller, an employee of ubreakifix. “I felt kind of violated.”

Waller spoke about the September day after a nighttime crime spree that left a dozen businesses near the Tacoma Mall picking up the pieces, doing inventory on just what the crooks stole.

“It’s not even my personal stuff,” Waller said. “It’s just where I work. But I did feel that violation.”

And now?

“Still kind of,” she said, motioning to the plywood where a glass window should be. “We look at it every day.”

So, like for a lot of people, crime, to her, still seems high.

“Robbery was down 60%,” said Dr. Michael Smith, a University of Texas criminologist who reported the findings. “And aggravated assault was up by about 11%.”

That mixed picture was evident as crime data were released seven months into Tacoma’s “Hot Spot” policing strategy to reduce violent crime.

From 2021 to 2022, before police implemented the new strategy, monthly violent crime rose by 18.5%. Once “Hot Spot” policing took hold, there was a small but not insignificant drop.

But the data also show a 60% spike in crime near the Tacoma Mall. And that’s not all, said Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore.

“We have had an increase in homicides,” he said.

Indeed, so far this year, there have been five murders in the city, including the drive-by shooting a month ago that claimed the life of 14-year-old Xavier Seiss.

Nevertheless, the chief has this message for his citizens.

“Are they safe?” asked Chief Moore rhetorically. “In my opinion, yes. But it’s based on you and how close as far as proximity to you and what you feel, which I don’t control.”

Story continues

“I mean, data would say that some of it is (working),” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “But every time I see an email that says there has been another homicide, my heart says it’s not. And I think we’ve got to be, in order to continue to move forward, we’ve got to get up and look at the data and say we are making strides.”

That includes the area near the Tacoma Mall. In fact, the Police Chief says he feels safe there.

But both the Chief and the Mayor acknowledge that is not enough. So, they are asking for patience.

They promise another update on violent crime in the summer.