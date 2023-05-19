The New Tacoma Trailhunter and TRD Pro Were Bred For Off-Road Abuse

Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma has arrived with a longer list of trim packages than ever before, including a few dedicated off-road models. Here’s everything you need to know about the brand’s range-topping, overlanding-focused Tacoma Trailhunter and baja-bashing Tacoma TRD Pro pickup trucks.

Both of Toyota’s off-road focused halo models come equipped with the brand’s 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder version of the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain. The system combines the familiar turbo motor with a 1.87-kWh NiMH battery pack and a single electric motor integrated into the truck’s eight-speed automatic transmission. Total system output for both TRD Pro and Trailhunter models comes out to 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. That is more than double the torque output of the current V-6 offering, which will be a massive win out on the trails. That sort of output puts both Tacoma off-roaders ahead of the Colorado ZR2, which provides 310 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque by way of a 2.7-liter twin-turbo four-pot. That said, Ford’s new Ranger Raptor is far and away the segment output leader, thanks to its 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. Regardless of where the truck sits in the segment, Toyota says these Tacomas can ascend an eight percent grade without the need to downshift, which should improve highway and off-road comfort.

Both the TRD Pro and Trailhunter models will see some ride benefits brought on by their all-new multi-link rear suspension layouts. The physical suspension components are very different between the two trucks however, as they are tailored to different types of off-road activities. The Trailhunter was designed with an overlanding focus, a natural fit for Tacoma considering the truck’s longstanding association with the activity. The Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter can be visually identified by its unique bronze-colored Toyota script grille, complete with an integrated LED light bar. The hardware changes start with a bespoke shock package developed alongside the Australian-based outfitters ARB, consisting of Old Man Emu position sensitive 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks with rear external piggyback style remote reservoirs. When combined with the 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires, the package brings a two-inch lift to the front and an inch and a half out back. Both Trailhunter and TRD Pro models come backed by a two-speed electronic transfer case, as well as an electronic limited-slip differential. Trailhunter models include other highlights such as a unique high-clear exhaust tip, an A-pillar mounted air intake, rock rails and set of hot-stamped steel skids to protect important underbody components.

The Trailhunter can be ordered in both 5- or 6-foot bed configurations, but a double cab is the only bodystyle on offer. ARB worked with Toyota to develop bed racks for both layouts, which can be ordered should you want to stick a tent or other gear above the bed. Every Tacoma buyer will also have the opportunity to order some accessories right from participating dealers via Toyota’s new Associated Accessory Products program. There are currently over 100 accessories approved for the updated Tacoma lineup, including storage solutions, equipment carries, recovery gear, as well as various useful brackets and tools. The cost of these parts can be rolled right into your monthly payments, allowing for one-stop shopping before hitting the trails.

Whereas the Trailhunter is made for crawling over boulders, the new TRD Pro is designed to fly through desert sands with haste. To make best use of the truck’s improved chassis, the TRD Pro package starts with all-new TRD-specific front control arms. These components change the front suspension geometry to better handle abuse, while reducing unsprung weight in the process. Toyota has also installed a set of Fox internal bypass 2.5-inch shocks, which have three manually adjustable settings on the shock bodies for compression adjustments. The TRD Pro also gets a set of Fox internal Floating Piston bump stops in its multi-link rear end, which should cut back on impact harshness when off-road. Like the Trailhunter, TRD Pro sits two-inches high up front and an inch and a half higher in the rear than the base Tacoma. The truck is also three inches wider than a base SR, which gives it a genuinely muscular and menacing appearance.

Other TRD Pro package highlights include bespoke TRD wheels, an ARB high clearance rear bumper, integrated RIGID lighting, and an aluminum front skid plate. TRD Pro is the most capable member of the Tacoma lineup, with maximum approach, breakover, and departure angles of 33.8, 23.5 and 25.7-degrees, respectively.

Unlike Trailhunter, the new Tacoma TRD Pro also gets the automaker’s new IsoDynamic Performance Seat. The seat utilizes an air-over-oil shock absorber system that allows the seat itself to move vertically and laterally. By cutting back on the head and torso movements you’d normally experience on intense trails, Toyota says the seat also reduces fatigue and significantly improves comfort.

Inside both Trailhunter and TRD Pro you'll find Toyota's larger 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14-inch central infotainment system. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard equipment, as is Toyota’s Safe Sense 3.0 driver assistance software package. Improved audio is provided by an available 10-speaker JBL system, complete with a subwoofer and a portable speaker component. All i-Force Max-equipped vehicles also support an onboard 2400W AC inverter in the bed, which is perfect for running gear like a trail fridge or other kitchen items.

Toyota is not quite ready to share pricing information related to the Tacoma lineup. That said, we know that deliveries of some models are slated to take place later this year. Trailhunter and TRD Pro customers have a bit longer to wait however, as i-Force Max-equipped trucks won’t hit dealer lots until early 2024. That’ll give customers time to spec out their ideal accessory combinations before it's time to get out and push these trucks in their natural habitats, which will surely help tide folks over. With high-performance rivals lining up in the mid-size segment, the new Tacoma can’t get here soon enough.

