Tacoma woman stabbed to death outside home has been identified

A Tacoma woman fatally stabbed outside her house in a domestic violence dispute earlier this month has been identified.

Gaylee Anne Valente Curcio, 44, died Nov. 5 of multiple stab wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say her ex-boyfriend stabbed her at least 10 times then attacked and stabbed another woman who tried to come to Curcio’s aid.

Tony Rico Sanders, 39, is being held on $2 million bail after pleading not guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Prosecutors are expected to upgrade the charges soon.

Weeks before the stabbing, Curcio got a domestic violence protection order against Sanders alleging he had recently choked her and dragged her by her hair. She said she feared for her life because of Sanders’ mental state.

On Oct. 26, Sanders allegedly sent his ex-girlfriend text messages threatening to kill her and her family.

He was taken into custody Nov. 10 and admitted to the stabbing, according to charging papers. He told police where to find the knife used in the attack and a cell phone taken from a witness.

Officers were called about 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 5 to the 3100 block of South 9th Street and found a 41-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds to her neck, face and arms. The woman told police she was attacked after hearing an argument and trying to help a woman she saw being stabbed.

Curcio was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where she later died.

There was a history of domestic abuse between Curcio and Sanders.

He cut the power lines at her apartment and smashed her vehicle’s windows on Nov. 3, records say.

Sanders also sent Curcio a message saying, “You can’t hide we love the hunt,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.