Tacoma woman stabbed at Hosmer Street gas station in suspected domestic-violence assault

Tacoma police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck and chest Thursday night outside a gas station in the city’s South End neighborhood.

A Tacoma Police Department spokesperson said the stabbing was a domestic-violence assault. Police suspect the woman was attacked by her ex-boyfriend after the two started arguing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 8200 block of South Hosmer Street.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. Police said the suspect was a 26-year-old man. No arrests have been made.

Officers responded to the gas station just after 11 p.m., spokesperson Wendy Haddow said. She said the woman was stabbed three times, and she pepper-sprayed her attacker. The man fled. Haddow said a police dog was called in to track the suspect, but heavy foot traffic made that difficult, so officers searched the area themselves. The suspect wasn’t located.

Police said the victim was awake and responsive when officers arrived at the gas station. She was transported to an area hospital.