Tacoma youth violence: Join us this week to discuss solutions with community leaders

Violence among young people in Tacoma and Pierce County this year has ended the lives of teenagers, devastated families and left city leaders exasperated in a search for solutions.

It’s a dispiriting crisis, but there are people in our communities working hard to put a stop to the violence. Tacomans are helping victims heal in the wake of trauma, providing mentorship and mental health resources to youth who feel lost or unheard and creating spaces for kids to be kids.

The News Tribune, along with Safe Streets, a nonprofit that organizes neighborhood advocacy groups and youth programming, and Bethlehem Baptist Church will host a live panel discussion about the history of crime and violence in Tacoma, current efforts to make the city a safer place for young people and what work lies ahead.

Why is youth violence happening, and what factors are driving it? How have issues around inequity, mental health and the legal system affected what’s happening? How are kids staying busy and getting involved throughout Tacoma? What can you do now to help?

Panelists include a leader of Tacoma’s community trauma response team, a local behavioral health counselor, the city’s first Black city manager, a juvenile court probation manager and the head of a project working to strengthen youth development and advance community-centered justice systems. The panel will be moderated by The News Tribune staff writer Peter Talbot, who has been reporting on youth violence with a team of reporters.

The panel is Thursday, May 4, at Bethlehem Baptist, 4818 E. Portland Ave. The conversation will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.

The Panelists