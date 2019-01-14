Tacos for teachers: Food trucks show up to support protestors during LAUSD teacher strike

As some Los Angeles teachers showed up to strike on Monday, they found a deliciously familiar sight at the picket line: a taco vendor.

Tacos are the unofficial food of Los Angeles, where 34,000 educators are rallying for better pay, smaller classes and more after failed talks with Los Angeles Unified School District. And those protesting outside outside of Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools received an extra pick-me-up from local tortilla slingers at Zingo Tacos.

A GoFundMe campaign called Tacos for Teachers has raised more than $17,000 to feed Los Angeles teachers after launching earlier this month. The campaign is a joint effort from Los Angeles' Democratic Socialists of America and the International Socialist Organization.

"We kind of got together and said, 'Hey, we want to do something like this. It's novel. It's something fun. And we put out the GoFundMe," said Victor Fernandez, an organizer with the International Socialist Organization.

"And, lo and behold, we made our goal within a couple of days."

Fernandez even sported a taco costume for the occasion as he spoke to journalists Monday.

Taco trucks are driving to schools and feeding hungry teachers on strike. pic.twitter.com/jFtXt3xc5b — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) January 14, 2019

Max Belasco, a community organizer for the DSA, told Mitú that organizers originally expected to raise $1,000 for the campaign to perhaps hire one taco truck.

Now the GoFundMe page lists locations throughout the week where Zingo Tacos will provide protestors food, from taco plates with rice and beans at El Sereno Middle School on Tuesday to breakfast burritos and coffee at North Hollywood High on Thursday.

"Folks here are proud to support our teachers, and we hope if we can make one contribution, the least we can do is fill their bellies," Belasco told Mitú.

