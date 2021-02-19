Tacos, tequila and a DJ in a treehouse: Welcome to Wynwood’s new spot for nightlife

Connie Ogle

At this new outdoor garden in Wynwood, tacos and tequila will flow.

Pilo’s Tequila Garden is the brainchild of restaurateur Derek Gonzalez (you know him as the founder of Pilo’s Street Tacos in Brickell). His new venture in Wynwood aims to create a home for the authentic Mexican food he grew up with and provide a lively new spot for nightlife in Miami.

“When I moved to Miami, I longed for the flavors, spices and recipes my Aunt Pilo used to make when I was a child in Mexico City,” Gonzalez said. “Now with our new Wynwood flagship location, we have taken the first step in our plans to bring Pilo’s Street Tacos and Pilo’s Tequila Garden to other neighborhoods.”

The key here is fun (also tequila and tacos, but more on that later). Pilo’s Tequila Garden, located next to Racket on 24th Street, is not about the mellow Tulum vibe. The outdoor space has two full-service bars plus a retractable roof (always important during Miami’s rainy season). There are VIP booths as well as stadium seating. There’s even a DJ booth set up inside a treehouse (Wynwood’s only treehouse, Pilo’s assures us). DJs will spin by day and by night, so expect a mix of Latin, reggaeton and top hits.

The interior of Pilo&#x002019;s Tequila Garden in Wynwood.
The interior of Pilo’s Tequila Garden in Wynwood.

Of course, there’s food, too. Pilo’s will serve lunch, dinner and late-night bites. Street tacos will be served every day, like La Pilo Taco (pork al pastor, pineapple, onions, cilantro) or La Elenita Tacos (pork al pastor wrapped in a cheese crust topped with pineapple pico de gallo). There are also grilled or beer-battered fish tacos and mushroom tacos. You can order from a counter or sit at a table for full service and make all your taco dreams come true.

There are craft cocktails, too, of course, many of which will feature tequila and mezcal.

Courtyard seating at the new Pilo&#x002019;s Tequila Garden in Wynwood.
Courtyard seating at the new Pilo’s Tequila Garden in Wynwood.

Pilo’s Tequila Garden, though, has an important mission beyond serving fun, drinks and food: to employ individuals with special needs.

Like its Brickell predecessor, the new Wynwood spot works with organizations such as Gigi’s Playhouse, Best Buddies and Our Pride Academy to hire employees with special needs. At least 20 percent of the Pilo’s staff will be special needs employees. The altar-style indoor bar features Mexican sculptures and paintings that are for sale; part of all art sales benefit Gigi’s Playhouse.

Pilo’s Tequila Garden

Address: 158 NW 24th St., Miami

Opening: Friday, Feb. 26

Hours: 5 p.m.-midnight daily

The cocktail menu includes some frozen drinks for those hot late nights (or days &#x002014; no judgment).
The cocktail menu includes some frozen drinks for those hot late nights (or days — no judgment).

