Tactical group worked to secure barricaded suspect in Security/Widefield

Feb. 22—A heavy law enforcement presence worked through the night to secure a barricaded suspect in Security/Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

At around 10 p.m. EPCSO sent out a tweet regarding heavy law enforcement activity on the 7100 block of Trails End Court near Mesa Road and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

EPCSO said a tactical support group worked to secure the barricaded suspect. As of 6 a.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the situation to be over, but has provided no further information "so as not to compromise our investigation."

According to reporting by Gazette news partner, KKTV, a few broken windows could be seen from the street at the home the suspect is believed to have been in.

This article will be updated once more information is received.

