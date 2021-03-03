Tactical shift: Europe seeks vaccine 'overdrive' to catch up

  • FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, cabins of a vaccine center that was introduced to the media are seen in Wiesbaden, Germany. With accusations of being slow off the blocks in the race to immunize its citizens against COVID-19, Germany faces the problem of having a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject. With its national vaccine campaign lagging far behind that of Israel, Britain and the United States, there are growing calls in this country of 83 million to ditch or rewrite the rulebook. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)
  • FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are pictured in a new coronavirus vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany. Slow off the blocks in the race to immunize its citizens against COVID-19, Germany faces the problem of having a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, FILE)
  • FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, a view of the BioNTech biotechnology building where production of the COVID-19 vaccine has started, in Marburg, Germany. Slow off the blocks in the race to immunize its citizens against COVID-19, Germany faces the problem of having a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject. With its national vaccine campaign lagging far behind that of Israel, Britain and the United States, there are growing calls in this country of 83 million to ditch or rewrite the rulebook.(AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)
  • FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, staff waiting for the start of the vaccination against the COVID-19 disease at the Arena Treptow vaccine center in Berlin, Germany. Slow off the blocks in the race to immunize its citizens against COVID-19, Germany faces the problem of having a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject. With its national vaccine campaign lagging far behind that of Israel, Britain and the United States, there are growing calls in this country of 83 million to ditch or rewrite the rulebook.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, FILE)
  • FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, walks past Helge Braun, Head of the Chancellery, right, as she arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany. Slow off the blocks in the race to immunize its citizens against COVID-19, Germany faces the problem of having a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject. With its national vaccine campaign lagging far behind that of Israel, Britain and the United States, there are growing calls in this country of 83 million to ditch or rewrite the rulebook. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, FILE)
  • FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, a face mask discarded in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany. With accusations of being slow off the blocks in the race to immunise its citizens against COVID-19, Germany faces the problem of having a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject. With its national vaccine campaign lagging far behind that of Israel, Britain and the United States, there are growing calls in this country of 83 million to ditch or rewrite the rulebook. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)
  • FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 file photo, a man wearing a face mask walks past the Corona Center in Duisburg, Germany. The former Musical theater has been turned into a COVID-19 test and vaccination center. With accusations of being slow off the blocks in the race to immunise its citizens against COVID-19, Germany faces the problem of having a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject. With its national vaccine campaign lagging far behind that of Israel, Britain and the United States, there are growing calls in this country of 83 million to ditch or rewrite the rulebook. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
1 / 7

Virus Outbreak Europe Vaccines

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, cabins of a vaccine center that was introduced to the media are seen in Wiesbaden, Germany. With accusations of being slow off the blocks in the race to immunize its citizens against COVID-19, Germany faces the problem of having a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject. With its national vaccine campaign lagging far behind that of Israel, Britain and the United States, there are growing calls in this country of 83 million to ditch or rewrite the rulebook. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FRANK JORDANS
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — Slow off the blocks in the race to immunize its citizens against COVID-19, Germany faces an unfamiliar problem: a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject them into.

Like other countries in the European Union, its national vaccine campaign lags far behind that of Israel, Britain and the United States. On Wednesday the government gave in to growing calls in this country of 83 million to ditch the rulebook that many have blamed for holding Germany back.

“We want to use all flexibility,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said after lengthy negotiations with state governors in Berlin on adjusting pandemic measures.

Germany will follow the lead of other countries in extending the length of time between first and second shots as much as possible, allowing more people to get the initial dose and cutting the number held back to a minimum.

After initially limiting the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 65, an independent expert committee is likely to recommend lifting that restrictions, said Merkel.

Vaccines that aren't taken up by those they're offered to will be made available to others, too, she added.

The measures sweep aside many of the rigid rules German officials have repeated in recent weeks — including Merkel, who said recently that at 66, she would not be taking the AstraZeneca vaccine because it wasn't approved for her.

The decision comes as Germany's stockpile of AstraZeneca vaccine doses looked set to top 2 million this week due to the restrictions it had imposed, even as many in the country wonder why they aren't being offered a shot.

Germans watched with morbid fascination in January as Britain trained an army of volunteers to deliver coronavirus shots, then marveled that the U.K. — hit far worse by the pandemic than Germany — managed to vaccinate more than half a million people on some days.

The U.S. drive-thru inoculation centers and the COVID-19 shots given out in American grocery store pharmacies drew bafflement in Germany — that is, until the country’s own plans for orderly vaccine appointments at specialized centers were overwhelmed by the demand.

Britain and the United States “had a much more pragmatic approach” to vaccination, said Hans-Martin von Gaudecker, a professor of economics at the University of Bonn. “What normally makes German bureaucracy stolid and reliable becomes an obstacle in a crisis and costs lives.”

France changed tactics on the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this week, allowing some people over 65 to get the shot after initially restricting its use to younger people. Health Minister Olivier Veran said the shot would soon also be available to people over 50 with health problems that make them more vulnerable.

France, which at more than 87,000 dead has among the highest coronavirus tolls in Europe, had used only 25% of the 1.6 million AstraZeneca vaccines it has received as of Tuesday.

Data this week from England’s mass vaccination program showed that both AstraZeneca and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were around 60% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in people over 70 after just a single dose. The analysis released by Public Health England, which hasn’t been peer reviewed yet, also showed that both vaccines were about 80% effective in preventing hospitalizations among people over 80.

Belgium and Italy, too, are loosening their age restrictions for the AstraZeneca vaccine as they scramble to confront a looming third spike in COVID-19 cases driven by more contagious virus variants.

In Italy, Premier Mario Draghi's new government ousted the COVID-19 emergency czar this week and put an army general with expertise in logistics and experience in Afghanistan and Kosovo in charge of the country's vaccination program.

Denmark, meanwhile, stands out as an EU vaccination success story. The Scandinavian nation leads the bloc's vaccination tables along with tiny Malta and expects to vaccinate all adults by July — far ahead of the EU goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by September.

Better targeting available doses for those who need them is one way European countries hope to stay ahead of the virus in the coming months, as more contagious variants spread.

France and Spain plan to give just one shot of the two-dose vaccines to some people who have recovered from COVID-19, arguing that recent infections act as partial protection against the virus.

Italy, France and the Czech Republic are prioritizing vaccinations in outbreak hotspots — a measure Germany is also adding to its arsenal. Hungary's leader got a Chinese COVID-19 shot over the weekend and his country and Slovakia are buying Russia's Sputnik V to supplement other vaccines delivered by the EU. Poland's president has suggested that his country may follow Hungary's lead in getting Chinese vaccines.

The number of available vaccines across the EU could swell further next week if the European Medicines Agency follows the lead of the U.S. in approving the single-dose vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. President Joe Biden has indicated the U.S. now expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated.

Merkel said the pace of Germany's vaccine campaign would “increase considerably” but refrained from setting a new target.

But in an effort to double the number of shots Germany administers — currently about 200,000 per day — she and the governors agreed to start letting doctors practices do vaccinations by April.

Bavaria’s governor, Markus Soeder, made clear that Germany wants to avoid any further stockpiling of vaccines.

“We will administer all the shots we can,” he said.

___

Raf Casert in Brussels, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Aritz Parra in Madrid, Angela Charlton in Paris, Frances D'Emilio in Rome and Monika Sciclowska in Warsaw contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca Just Sold Its Moderna Stock: Should You?

    Earlier this week, British newspaper The Times reported that AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) sold its entire stake in Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Should other investors following AstraZeneca's lead and sell Moderna stock too? AstraZeneca first invested in Moderna in 2013, more than five years before the biotech conducted its initial public offering (IPO).

  • Sunak’s Zeal to Repair U.K. Finances Swims Against Global Tide

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s determination to bring Britain’s public finances under control marks a very different tone from the global consensus for uninhibited crisis spending.In a prelude to his annual budget on Wednesday, the finance minister gave a series of interviews to warn about future tax increases and spending cuts that will be needed to offset 300 billion pounds ($418 billion) of aid handed out since the coronavirus pandemic struck, even as the U.K. stays frozen in its third national lockdown.That emphasis on deficit cutting evokes the ruling Conservatives’ controversial stance in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. It pits Sunak against many economists, a former Bank of England chief and governments from the U.S. to the European Union, all of whom favor avoiding talk of debt consolidation until after the pandemic. It also opens a fault line with the Labour opposition.“It’s too early to judge by how much taxes will need to go up and spending cut,” former BOE Governor Mervyn King said in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Monday. “The right thing to do now is to keep options open and not to commit ourselves to a precise path for government tax and spending measures.”Britain suffered both one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks and the worst economic performance of any major economy last year, with its sharpest contraction in three centuries. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the BOE expect a rapid program of vaccinations will spur a sharp recovery by the middle of this year.“We do have a challenge in our public finances, and if we don’t do anything, borrowing will continue to be at very high levels even after we’ve recovered from Covid,” Sunak said on Sunday in a Sky News interview. “That’s not a good situation.”What Our Economists Say ...“Shifting his fiscal strategy too early toward consolidation would create an unnecessary headwind for the recovery. For now, Sunak should embrace patience of prudence.--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click here for the full REACT.Sunak is expected to extend support to workers and businesses hit hardest, perhaps by prolonging some furlough payments. The Treasury has also confirmed a series of grants to hospitality companies.The chancellor may propose tax increases and higher thresholds for exemptions to begin next year, according to Christopher Graham, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank. That stress on fiscal consolidation is distinct from counterparts.U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is pushing for a massive fiscal stimulus, while European countries such as France and Germany have pledged to keep aid for the economy as long as it’s needed. Many observers reckon that’s a safer stance at present.“A discussion on tax hikes would weigh on the recovery,” said Fabrice Montagne, chief U.K. economist at Barclays. “If you talk about tax hikes too soon, people will keep the excess savings they’ve been building up to pay their taxes.”The U.K. chancellor has spent big during the crisis, but Britain has also differed from elsewhere in using mainly short-term programs, accompanied by commentary that they weren’t sustainable. While that approach gave Sunak flexibility to end support swiftly if the pandemic subsided, it also led to a series of U-turns, sowing uncertainty that cost jobs.Sunak’s position does reflect concern about just how enormous a deficit Britain has. While borrowing in 2020-21 is set to come in a little below the almost 400 billion pounds forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility in November, it’s still likely to be the equivalent of more than 17% of gross domestic product -- easily the highest in peacetime.Moreover, bond markets have plunged in the past few weeks, pushing yields on longer-term U.K. gilts higher than where they were when the pandemic started. That’s provided the Conservative government a reminder that while debt costs are affordable now, financial markets could change that position quickly.“Rising yields at some point will raise pressure on the Tories to rediscover their fiscal conservatism,” said James Athey, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.Sunak’s stance on debt is revisiting a familiar battleground. The Conservatives’ last effort to tighten the public finances under then-Prime Minister David Cameron divided economists on whether austerity delayed a pickup in the economy.The decision to cut the deficit then knocked 0.75% off GDP by early 2011, extending the path back to full employment by 2 1/2 years, according to Dan Hanson at Bloomberg Economics. He estimates that higher yields over the past month have increased debt servicing costs to 1.2% of GDP from 1%, still very affordable by historic standards.Sunak’s latest comments build on a sentiment he already shared last year, when he called it his “sacred responsibility” to return the public finances to health and joked about taking away the prime minister’s credit card.By intensifying his rhetoric on debt, the chancellor has set a clear dividing line with Labour, who accuses him of being “economically illiterate.” The main opposition party has called on him to confirm support for people who have slipped through the government’s social safety net.“While he dithers and delays, people right across the country lose their jobs,” said Anneliese Dodds, the Labour member of Parliament who speaks on finance. “Coronavirus may have closed large parts of our economy. But this government crashed it.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Crushing Quarterly, Guidance Expectations?

    Moderna has emerged as a strong competitor after getting authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. But Moderna stock remains on a wild ride. Is Moderna stock a buy now?

  • Germans' rejection of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine hinders COVID fight

    Early trial data and government refusal to approve the shot for over-65s, despite mounting evidence that it works well, have led to thousands of doses going unused.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Continues Choppy in High $40Ks Amid Market Indecision

    Bitcoin bulls struggle to pare the weekend's losses despite a strong start on Monday.

  • American, United to begin providing J&J COVID-19 vaccine to Chicago workers

    American Airlines and United Airlines on Thursday will begin providing workers with Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine at Chicago's O'Hare airport, according to letters sent to Chicago-based employees. So far, U.S. airlines are not requiring that employees take the vaccine, which the industry widely views as a key element to a recovery in travel, but they strongly encourage them to do so. United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said in January that the airline may make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for workers, something a spokeswoman said on Wednesday the company is still considering once vaccines are more widely available.

  • EU Considers Emergency Approvals To Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout: Reuters

    The European Commission is considering emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines as a faster alternative to lengthy conditional marketing authorizations used so far, reports Reuters. This potential change comes as the commission is under pressure for slow vaccine approvals contributing to a slower rollout of COVID-19 shots than the U.S. and Britain. The European Medicines Agency authorized the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine in late December 2020, weeks after receiving approval in the U.K. and the U.S. Also, for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shot, the EU’s likely approval is on March 11, FDA approved the jab on February 28. One EU official said the emergency procedure had usually been used at the national level for terminally ill patients. The EU had instead chosen the lengthier conditional marketing authorization because with vaccines, “we inject healthy people” and the risk was disproportionate. The EMA has authorized three vaccines, including Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE: AZN), and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), but EU countries can individually give emergency authorization to other shots. Along with sluggish take-up, the bloc is also facing supply and distribution issues, resulting in the disintegration of Europe’s unified vaccination strategy. According to data from the WHO, only 5.5% of the EU’s population have received a first shot of the approved vaccines. So now, some members are going outside the bloc in attempts to secure coronavirus vaccines. Leaders from Austria and Denmark will visit Israel this week to discuss future vaccine production and supply options. Other countries such as Slovakia and Hungary have turned to Russia and China, respectively, for shots that have not been approved in Europe. Slovakia’s approval for the Sputnik V vaccine is based on Russia’s trials and a comprehensive assessment of the vaccine by experts of the country. Earlier in February, Hungary began rolling out Sputnik V. Hungary is also the first EU country to have rolled out China’s Sinopharm vaccine, which the EMA has not approved. The fracturing of the EU’s centralized strategy comes amid an evolution within the bloc about the AstraZeneca vaccine. France recommended the AstraZeneca shot to anyone under 75 (up from a previous age limit of 65 years), including those with pre-existing health problems. According to a small study, the AstraZeneca-Oxford University or Pfizer/BioNTech effectively prevented COVID-19 infection, hospitalizations, and deaths. Price Action: MRNA shares are up 1.2% at $148.5, AZN is up 0.7% at 48.05, and PFE shares are up 0.8% at $33.77 in premarket on the last check Wednesday. JNJ shares closed 0.2% lower at $159.02, and BNTX dropped at $104.98, down 4.8% on Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEuropean Officials Seek To Garner Support For AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot: CNBCMerck To Offer Hand With JNJ COVID-19 Vaccine Production, Biden Administration Says: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Aston Martin Formula 1 Car Is Here and It's Gorgeous

    Best livery on the grid? Best livery on the grid.

  • Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized as early as May, its CEO said. A trial suggests it is 89% effective, though slightly less so against contagious variants.

    CEO Stanley Erck said Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized in the UK first before the FDA gives it emergency-use authorization.

  • Slovakia's political crisis, triggered by Sputnik V, deepens

    The political crisis in Slovakia deepened on Wednesday after a member of the ruling coalition demanded a reconstruction of the Cabinet. The crisis was triggered by a secret deal to acquire Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine orchestrated by the country’s prime minister despite disagreement among his coalition partners. Richard Sulik, head of the Freedom and Solidarity party, said the situation in the coalition is so serious that “we can hardly continue this way.”

  • Biden says U.S. will have vaccines faster, prioritizes teachers

    Officials had projected it would be July before the U.S. had shots for all adults, but President Biden said Tuesday that milestone would come in May.

  • Mexico says Biden's Central America aid to help southern Mexico

    A $4 billion commitment from U.S. President Joe Biden to promote development in Central America will include help for southern Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, after a call with his counterpart. Biden made an election campaign pledge to spend $4 billion to help address the root causes of migration from Central America, after large numbers have fled poverty and violence in the region, many seeking asylum in the United States. "President Biden has proposed dedicating $4 billion for the development of the nations of Central America and in the south of our country," Lopez Obrador told a news conference, referring to a virtual meeting with Biden the day before.

  • As virus-era attacks on Asians rise, past victims look back

    Nearly a year after they were almost stabbed to death inside a Midland, Texas, Sam's Club, Bawi Cung and his two sons all have visible scars. On a Saturday evening in March, when COVID-19 panic shopping gripped the nation, Cung was in search of rice at a cheaper price. The family was in the Sam's Club meat section when Cung suddenly felt a punch to the back of his head.

  • Turkey logs over 11,500 new COVID-19 cases as restrictions are eased

    Turkey recorded 11,520 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Health Ministry data showed, amid an easing of coronavirus restrictions across the country. The total number of cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak has now risen to 2,734,835. On Monday evening, President Tayyip Erdogan lifted weekend lockdowns in low- and medium-risk cities and limited lockdowns to Sundays in those deemed higher risk under what he called a "controlled normalisation".

  • Texas School Boards Can Decide To Let Students in Their Districts Go Maskless

    After Texas Governor Greg Abbott decided to get rid of the statewide mask mandate, the TEA said that masks are "required" in schools unless school boards decide they are not.

  • Man runs inside Walmart during police chase to change his clothes, California cops say

    “Employees watched him change clothes in the store.”

  • China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics

    China's plan to dramatically reform Hong Kong's electoral system, expected to be unveiled in a parliamentary session in Beijing starting this week, will upend the territory's political scene, according to more than a dozen politicians from across the spectrum. The proposed reform will put further pressure on pro-democracy activists, who are already the subject of a crackdown on dissent, and has ruffled the feathers of some pro-Beijing loyalists, some of whom may find themselves swept aside by a new and ambitious crop of loyalists, the people said. The measures will be introduced at the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament, which starts on Friday, according to media reports.

  • Plan for new Lisbon airport blocked, government pushes for solution

    Portugal's aviation regulator on Tuesday refused to evaluate a plan to build a new airport in Lisbon, in the latest setback for one of the country's largest infrastructure projects, but the government said it would push for a solution. The country's tourism industry, where growth was brought to a halt last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, has complained for years about a lack of capacity at Lisbon's Portela airport. A new airport at Montijo on the southern bank of the Tagus River was proposed as a second hub.

  • NC university workers happy to be vaccine eligible, ready to get to ‘place of normalcy’

    “The more people on our campus that are vaccinated, the more likely it is that we can have the kind of fall semester we want to have.”

  • Locations in Portugal Move onto the Radar

    Funded by Turismo de Portugal, the country’s shoot cash rebate aims to increase Portugal’s international visibility. Secretary of State for Tourism Rita Marques stresses that tourism is a key driver of sustainable growth, job creation and foreign investment, as well as promoting Portuguese and European cultural values: “That’s why we have created one of the most competitive film production […]