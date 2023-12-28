Tadcaster Boxing Day stabbing victim named as man faces court

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 23-year-old man found stabbed on Boxing Day.

Luke Miller, 23, was found injured at an address in Rosemary Court, Tadcaster, at 07:20 GMT on Tuesday.

Taylor Fenwick, 22, of Rosemary Court, has been charged with his murder and appeared at York Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

Mr Fenwick spoke only to confirm his name, address and age during the brief hearing.

North Yorkshire Police said Mr Miller had been pronounced dead at the scene, with a post-mortem examination confirming he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

In a statement, his parents said: "There are no words that can truly describe the utter devastation that we, as a family, feel following the loss of our beloved son Luke.

"Our hearts are shattered and our world has been torn apart, but Luke will remain in our hearts forever and always."

A police spokesperson added: "Incidents of this nature are truly shocking and we wanted to reassure those who live or work in the local area, we believe this to be isolated with no further risk to the wider community."

Police were called to Rosemary Court on Tuesday

