TAFI Industries Berhad (KLSE:TAFI) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in TAFI Industries Berhad's (KLSE:TAFI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on TAFI Industries Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM14m ÷ (RM95m - RM15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, TAFI Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of TAFI Industries Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From TAFI Industries Berhad's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that TAFI Industries Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 17% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, TAFI Industries Berhad is utilizing 53% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On TAFI Industries Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that TAFI Industries Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a staggering 449% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for TAFI Industries Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

