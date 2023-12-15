Taft High School adaptive learning students gain experience at Texas State Aquarium

TechCrunch

While investors were preparing to go nuclear after Sam Altman's unceremonious ouster from OpenAI and Altman was plotting his return to the company, the members of OpenAI's Superalignment team were assiduously plugging along on the problem of how to control AI that's smarter than humans. This week, I took a call with three of the Superalignment team's members -- Collin Burns, Pavel Izmailov and Leopold Aschenbrenner -- who were in New Orleans at NeurIPS, the annual machine learning conference, to present OpenAI's newest work on ensuring that AI systems behave as intended.