Taft man arrested in $2K theft from Home Depot

Apr. 14—A Taft man was arrested Friday after police said he stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from Home Depot in southwest Bakersfield.

The arrest of Michael Trickey, 51, was made by the Bakersfield Police Department Organized Retail Theft unit task force that formed in February. Trickey was arrested in the 800 block of Pierce Street.

Seventy people have been arrested for charges related to retail theft in Bakersfield and about $21,000 in merchandise from local businesses has been found since February, BPD reported.