Taft man arrested after reported fight, gunshots

Nov. 27—A Taft man was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder and gun-related charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

Billy Burell, 26, was arrested after BPD officers heard gunshots while responding to a report of a fight at 1:43 a.m. at El Portal West in the 1100 block of Calloway Drive.

A firearm was recovered and the agency said both victims, ages 23 and 24, were in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.