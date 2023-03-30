Taft pair arrested in connection to shooting 2, stealing 3 cars

Mar. 29—A Taft pair was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of shooting two people before stealing their cars, according to a news release Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol officers received a report Monday night of a man firing at vehicles driving north on Interstate 5 south of Laval Road.

The agency said an investigation revealed Travis Joe Lee, 24, and Fatima Miranda, 29, took three cars and shot two people before fleeing the scene, the release added.