TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 142% Share Price Gain

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 142% in five years. Meanwhile the share price is 2.1% higher than it was a week ago.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, TAG Immobilien managed to grow its earnings per share at 48% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 19% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 6.44 also suggests market apprehension.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of TAG Immobilien, it has a TSR of 198% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that TAG Immobilien has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 13% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 24% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. Importantly, we haven't analysed TAG Immobilien's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

