Tagovailoa, Hill and Waddle among Dolphins not playing in preseason opener vs. Falcons

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are among the 31 Dolphins not expected to play in the team’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night.

The following players are also not expected to play: linebackers Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Duke Riley, David Long Jr. and Jerome Baker; defensive backs Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Trill Williams, Justin Bethel, Keion Crossen and Ethan Bonner; backs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Alec Ingold; offensive linemen Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Dan Feeney and Kendall Lamm; defensive linemen Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis; wide receiver Braylon Sanders and tight end Durham Smythe.

Ramsey, Waddle, Riley, Crossen, Bonner and Sanders are all sidelined by disclosed or apparent injuries. Waddle left Thursday’s joint practice with Atlanta, under his own power, with what appeared to be an injury or discomfort on the right side of his body, near his waist. Coach Mike McDaniel has not spoken since the injury but will address media after Friday’s game.

Williams this week stopped wearing a red, non-contact jersey in practice while Jones continues to wear one. Both have been limited to start training camp in their return from ACL tears they sustained last year.

With Tagovailoa sidelined, either Mike White or Skylar Thompson will start as they compete to back up Tagovailoa.

Notable veterans who are expected to play include offensive linemen Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn; wide receivers Braxton Berrios, Robbie Chosen and Cedrick Wilson Jr.; defensive backs DeShon Elliott and Eli Apple and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

