Tahlequah doctor accused of killing nurse in Arkansas set for trial

Feb. 10—A Tahlequah physician charged with murder is expected to go in front of jury this summer in Arkansas.

Tyler Edward Tait entered a plea of not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the death of local nurse, Moria Kinsey. According to online court reports, Tait demanded a jury trial.

Tait was a physician with Cherokee Nation Health Services. Kinsey had also been employed there at one time.

An affidavit filed in Chicot County, Arkansas, alleges Tait called authorities Oct. 11 and advised them Kinsey was having a seizure. Kinsey was reportedly lying outside of a vehicle parked alongside the roadway.

Investigators arrived at the emergency room and were told Kinsey had died. Bruises were visible around the base of her neck.

Surveillance footage from a gasoline station showed Tait and Kinsey pull up to one of the pumps at 12:27 p.m. The two talked and hugged before entering the store and then leaving, headed south toward Greenville. Tait called 911 at 1:12 p.m.

Tait surrendered his Oklahoma Osteopathic Medical License on Nov. 4, 2021, due to the first-degree murder charge.

The jury trial is slated for June 28-July 1 at 9 a.m. in Lake Village, Arkansas. Pre-trial hearings on any motions are scheduled for June 6, at 9 a.m.

Tait is also set to appear for an omnibus hearing in Lake Village, Arkansas, on April 25, at 9 a.m.