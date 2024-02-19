These Tahoe destinations are among best in the world, Forbes 2024 travel guide says

Tahoe destinations were listed in the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award Winners, highlighting the best restaurants, hotels, spas and cruises in the world.

Out of 2,039 properties, ranging from the Great Gains in the Middle East to island resorts, the list reflects trending locations among travelers across the world, including “destinations offering meaningful experiences, as well as smaller U.S. cities that are often overlooked.”

On the list, Forbes ranked the destinations as either “recommended,” “four-star,” or “five-star.” The Tahoe destinations on the list received four-star ratings.

Here are the Tahoe destinations Forbes says are among the best in the world:

Edgewood Tahoe

Forbes declared Edgewood Tahoe — which sits along Lake Tahoe’s south shore in Stateline, Nevada, — “a must-visit venue.”

“Rustic wood panel art in the cathedral-ceilinged lobby comes from an old picket fence,” the Forbes Travel Guide says. “You’ll be so wrapped up in the Bistro’s warm, amicable air that you might not even notice that the kitchen works with a non-GMO philosophy.”

What are the highlights?

Here are the Forbes Inspector’s Highlights from the resort:

An all-season destination.

The design features, such as carved limestone walls and wood elements, especially in the Great Room “where these designs really shine.”

Lots of gathering spaces around the property, including multiple fireplaces and places for quiet conversation or game of cards.

The backyard that provides “all the essentials for a good time,” including a hot tub and pool.

The sun sets on Lake Tahoe as boats float on Thursday, July 13, 2023, as celebrities take their final practice rounds for the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev.

Golf fans walk along the beach on Thursday, July 13, 2023 as celebrities get in their final practice round for the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev.

Spa Edgewood

Along with being listed as an inspector’s highlight, Spa Edgewood was listed as a 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Winner.

“Like with the rest of Edgewood Tahoe, Spa Edgewood has a certain kinship with its surroundings,” the Forbes website says.

Forbes describes the spa as an “eight room sanctuary” and it offers several services, including massages and face masks.

What are the highlights?

Here are the Forbes Inspector’s Highlights from the spa:

Women’s and men’s steam rooms, both an indoor and outdoor hot tub and an area with a fireplace.

After being treated at the spa, couples are gifted with a treat, such as chocolates or champagne, and the opportunity to enjoy privacy in a designated little cove.

Multiple snack options.

The store — located inside the spa — offers “an impressive boutique” filled with a wide-range of body products.

Dressing rooms include “quality toiletries,” such as scented shaving creams and organic deodorant.

The Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe

The Forbes Travel Guide described The Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe, as a “mid-mountain escape with high-end touches.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe — located mid-mountains near Northstar Resort in Truckee — offers easy ski access and rooms with balconies, according to the travel guide.

“With a massive living room instead of a traditional lobby, the warm and inviting Ritz feels more like a cozy alpine retreat than a hotel,” the Forbes Travel Guide says.

Snowboarders head down a run at Northstar ski resort on Tuesday, March 15, 2016 in Truckee, Calif.

What are the highlights?

Here are the Forbes Inspector’s Highlights from the hotel:

A gondola — located in the backyard — that allows easier access to the slopes in the winter. A complimentary shuttle service also provides access to Truckee’s lakeside beaches in the summer.

Available ski equipment rentals and ski lessons.

Offers a “club level upgrade” to a service providing daily food and beverage presentations.





For extra fees, you can use multi-level dining, a private boat pier, an outdoor whirlpool, a fire pit and enjoy panoramic views at The Lake Club.

The Ritz Carlton Spa, Lake Tahoe

Along with being listed as an inspector’s highlight for the hotel, The Ritz Carlton Spa, Lake Tahoe, was listed as a 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Winner.

“The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Lake Tahoe embodies its mountainous atmosphere with a middle-of-the-woods feel and a focus on treatments designed for balance and relaxation,” the travel guide says.

The 16 treatment rooms with outdoor views at the towering pines make a visit to the spa “feel intimate and personal,” the Forbes Travel Guide says.

What are the highlights?

Here are the Forbes Inspector’s Highlights from the spa:

Longer treatments typically include a massage.

The luxury wraps offer unique benefits, such as making “you feel revitalized.”

Couples treatments, including a 90-minute service that includes an exfoliating bamboo scrub and a soak in a copper tub.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.