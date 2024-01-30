Tahoe faces winter storm watch as atmospheric river heads for California. What’s in store?

As an atmospheric river makes its way into California, gusty winds and snow showers are in store for the Tahoe region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Friday.

Heavy snow returns to the mountains Wednesday - early Friday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for elevations above 5000 ft. Travel delays, snow covered roads, reduced visibility from gusty winds, chain controls & road closures will all be possible.

Areas above 5,000 feet can expect around 1 to 2 feet of snow. Over higher mountain peaks, 3 feet of snow accumulation is expected, the weather service stated. The snow level will move down lower as the week progresses, down to 3,500 feet on Friday.

Along with snow, wind gusts are predicted to sweep through Tahoe at around 50 to 60 mph.

“Travel delays, snow covered roads, reduced visibility from gusty winds, chain controls & road closures will all be possible,” the service said.

How much snow has fallen in Tahoe so far?

Above a crystal clear view of Lake Tahoe, a snowboarder explores fresh powder Sunday at Heavenly Ski Resort. Researchers at the nearby UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said it had received 25.6 inches of snow since Tuesday — 13.6 inches of which fell in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. Sunday. The foothills east of Sacramento also received noticeable snow; areas east of Placerville recorded 2 to 3.5 inches in the same span. Forecasters say more snow is expected in the Sierra with rain in the Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday as another unsettled air mass moves across Northern California.

As of Tuesday, here’s how much snow has fallen at Tahoe’s snowboarding and ski resorts so far, according to its respective websites:

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times,” the warning states, “with hazardous conditions impacting the commutes from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.”

What’s in the forecast for Tahoe?

According to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast, the Tahoe area will see new snow accumulation.

On Tuesday night, skies will be mostly cloudy and gusts will be around 20 miles per hour.

Wednesday’s forecast shows a 90% chance of precipitation for South Lake Tahoe, mainly after 4 p.m. with gusts of wind up to 35 mph. The high will be near 46 degrees and the low will be around 26. Up to 3 inches of snow is possible.

There will be mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a 100% chance of precipitation. Up to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

On Friday, there is an 80% chance of precipitation before 4 p.m. with a high near 32 and a low around 12. One to 2 inches of snow is possible.

Saturday will have a “chance of snow” with a high near 33 and a low around 14.

Sunday’s forecast shows mostly cloudy skies with a high near 35 and a low near 20.

