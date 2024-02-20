Will Tahoe get more snow this week? Here’s the latest forecast — and totals so far

How much snow has Tahoe received — and what’s next?

The weather service has issued a winter storm warning for the Greater Lake Tahoe region in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“More heavy wet snow showers” are expected, the National Weather Service announced on X, formerly called Twitter.

An additional 2 to 6 inches of snow is expected around the lake, and an 6 to 10 inches are expected in areas above 6,500 feet.

We've canceled the Winter Storm Warning in Mono Co. as the threat for widespread, heavy snow has ended.

However, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for NE CA & the Greater Lake Tahoe area as more heavy wet snow showers + difficult travel are expected thru Wed AM

Along with snow, the Tahoe region is expected to receive gusts sweeping at around 45 to 100 miles per hour.

How much snow has fallen at Tahoe’s ski resorts?

Skiers and snowboarders finish a run at Palisades Tahoe on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Placer County. A skier died after an avalanche on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory — located at Donner Pass — reported approximately 4 inches of snowfall.

“We are expecting another 4-8” by tomorrow morning,” the laboratory wrote on X.

Good morning! Power is back on and all systems are up and running again, including the live camera.



We had plenty of rain yesterday and graupel in the evening, so we ended up with 4.3" (11 cm) of #snow over the last 24 hours. We are expecting another 4-8" by tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/xoDm2BN6QB — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) February 20, 2024

Overall, the Central Sierra laboratory reported a total of about 36 inches of new snow within the past seven days.

As of Tuesday, here’s how much snow has fallen at ski and snowboarding resorts in Tahoe so far this season, according to their websites:

What’s the avalanche danger in Tahoe?

According to the Sierra Avalanche Center’s daily forecast, which ranks avalanche risks on a scale of one to five, Tuesday’s avalanche danger is at a three, or “considerable,” in backcountry areas of the Sierra Nevada.

While avalanches can occur at any elevation due to heavy amounts of snow layered upon a slope, people could also potentially trigger an avalanche when traveling below or near a slope.

“Human-triggered avalanches remain likely today on steep slopes where slabs of wind-blown snow have piled up and possible where heavy storm snow exists on top of lighter snow in sheltered areas,” the avalanche center reported.

Across California, ski resorts have preventative measures to minimize the possibility of an avalanche, including explosives, cutting the snow with skis, checking snow pits and studying the slopes, according to the Ski California website.

Ski resorts will also impose trail and terrain closures to prevent skiers from getting caught in an avalanche.

However, each person is also responsible for taking care of themselves and preparing for avalanches on their own, the website states.

What’s in the forecast for Tahoe this week?





Skiers glide down a slope at Palisades Tahoe on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Many Tahoe-area ski resorts lack open terrain due to limited snowfall.

Snow is in the forecast for the Greater Lake Tahoe area this week, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, there is a chance of snow. Up to 4 inches of snow is possible in areas above 7,000 feet. Temperatures will be as high as 46 degrees and as low as 20 degrees. Gusts will be at around 10 to 60 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast shows mostly cloudy skies “with a chance of snow.” Up to 2 inches of new snow accumulation is possible with gusts circulating at around 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be as high as 45 degrees and as low as 13 degrees.

Thursday is expected to see clear, sunny skies with light gusts at around 10 miles per hour. The high will be at around 49 degrees and the low will be around 16.

On Friday, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures as high as 48 degrees and as low as 18.

Saturday’s forecast shows sunny skies. The high will be around 50 degrees and the low will be around 20.

Sunday could see a “a chance of snow and rain” with temperatures as high as 49 degrees. The low will range from 21 to 31 degrees.

On Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy with “a chance of heavy snow.”

