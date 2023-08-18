Tahoe residents hold town hall on preparing for disaster
The deadly destruction on Maui has the Lake Tahoe community on alert and asking questions of wildfire first responders on Thursday.
Between Maui’s deadly wildfires, flash floods in Vermont, overwhelming wildfire smoke and more record-shattering heat waves, this summer has, once again, served up more evidence of how climate change can upend daily life in the United States
Last week’s deadly wildfires on Maui are a stark reminder that a warming climate means people need to prepare for future blazes, experts say.
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
At least 96 people have been confirmed dead and 1,000 others are missing in Hawaii in what is the deadliest fire in the U.S. in over a century, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
Floyd Mayweather reportedly flew almost 70 families off the island this week and helped relocate them temporarily in Honolulu.
Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation after “unprecedented wildfires,” which started on Tuesday, continued to spread on Big Island and Maui. “The safety of our residents is paramount, and this emergency proclamation will activate the Hawaiʻi National Guard to support emergency responders in the impacted communities,” Luke said in a statement. The National Guard was immediately activated.
The death toll from the wildfires that tore across Maui this week is expected to rise, as residents who escaped the flames in the town of Lahaina begin to return to what’s left of their homes.
