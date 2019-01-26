Here’s What Tai Sang Land Development Limited’s (HKG:89) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Tai Sang Land Development Limited’s (HKG:89) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Tai Sang Land Development’s P/E ratio is 1.8. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$1.8 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tai Sang Land Development:

P/E of 1.8 = HK$5.23 ÷ HK$2.91 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Notably, Tai Sang Land Development grew EPS by a whopping 196% in the last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 18% per year over the last three years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Tai Sang Land Development’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Tai Sang Land Development has a lower P/E than the average (5.4) in the real estate industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Tai Sang Land Development shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Tai Sang Land Development’s Balance Sheet

Tai Sang Land Development’s net debt is considerable, at 104% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Tai Sang Land Development’s P/E Ratio

Tai Sang Land Development has a P/E of 1.8. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.