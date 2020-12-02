Taierzhuang, Shandong: intangible cultural heritage lights up the night economy of this ancient town

ZAOZHUANG, China, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Publicity Department of Zaozhuang Municipality has announced that the ancient town of Taierzhuang is moving ahead with the establishment of its night market, which will focus on cultural tourism. The town's planning committee has formulated a night tour model encompassing cultural heritage, delicious food, and bars.

Tourists enjoying the cultural heritage performance Fire Dragon Steel Flower in the ancient town.
Tourists stroll down the ancient streets of Taierzhuang.
More than 20 traditional and cultural performances take place throughout the ancient town to attract tourists, for example, Fire Dragon Steel Flower, Lunan Shadow Play, Liuqin Opera and Shandong Clapper Ballads. In the performance of Fire Dragon Steel Flower, folk artists throw 1,500 degrees centigrade molten iron into the sky with specially-made dry flowers, instantly creating a meteoric shower of molten iron sprinkling from the sky to the ground.

Taierzhuang is the southernmost district of Zaozhuang City in Shandong Province. As an important town along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, Taierzhuang is an indelible fixture of the ancient canal, one of the famed water towns in the North of the Yangtze River.

