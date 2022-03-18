Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Taiga Building Products' (TSE:TBL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Taiga Building Products is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = CA$134m ÷ (CA$583m - CA$206m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Taiga Building Products has an ROCE of 36%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 19% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Taiga Building Products' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Taiga Building Products' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Taiga Building Products Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Taiga Building Products. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 36%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 168% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

One more thing to note, Taiga Building Products has decreased current liabilities to 35% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On Taiga Building Products' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Taiga Building Products is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

