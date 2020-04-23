What Is Taiga Building Products's (TSE:TBL) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 31% in the last month alone, although it is still down 27% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 21% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Taiga Building Products's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 3.71 that sentiment around Taiga Building Products isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Taiga Building Products has a lower P/E than the average (11.3) P/E for companies in the trade distributors industry.

This suggests that market participants think Taiga Building Products will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Taiga Building Products increased earnings per share by a whopping 30% last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 9.0%, annually, over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Taiga Building Products's P/E?

Net debt totals 76% of Taiga Building Products's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Taiga Building Products's P/E Ratio

Taiga Building Products has a P/E of 3.7. That's below the average in the CA market, which is 11.6. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Taiga Building Products's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 2.8 to 3.7 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.