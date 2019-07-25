Some Taiga Gold (CNSX:TGC) Shareholders Are Down 21%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Taiga Gold Corp. (CNSX:TGC) share price slid 21% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 1.7%. Because Taiga Gold hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

Taiga Gold hasn't yet reported any revenue, so it's as much a business idea as an actual business. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Taiga Gold will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

When it reported in December 2018 Taiga Gold had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just CA$409k to be specific. So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. That probably explains why the share price is down 21% in the last year. The image below shows how Taiga Gold's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can see in the image below, how Taiga Gold's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

While Taiga Gold shareholders are down 21% for the year, the market itself is up 1.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 27%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

