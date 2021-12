NextShark

Civilians continue to get caught in the crossfire between the Myanmar military and ethnic Karen forces as fighting rages on. Temporary haven: Between Dec. 16 and Dec. 21, 4,216 villagers fled from a territory occupied by the ethnic Karen minority in Myanmar to enter Thailand, reported The Associated Press via ABC News. Thousands of the Karen people previously fled to Thailand in April, when the Myanmar government conducted airstrikes on the Kayin State (formerly known as the Karen State), a state in Myanmar where many of the Karen people reside.