Taipei's homeless are few but desperate

Homeless people drunk on cooking wine at the main train station in Taipei, Taiwan. (Chris Stowers / For The Times)

The wine is meant for cooking. It is salty and pungent. It costs less than $1 a bottle.

By 8 a.m., the residents of Bangka Park's northeast corner had downed a fair amount.

“I’m the grandma of this park!” a woman with missing teeth proclaimed.

In another corner, people sat quietly, the winter morning’s edge unblunted by alcohol. A brown dog named America dozed on a comforter.

Hsu Chong-chi broke into a grin, his wispy salt-and-pepper beard quivering, as he considered the strange turn his life had taken.

Hsu Chong-chi, 64, uses an inhaler for his asthma before bedding down for the night in Bangka Park in Taipei, Taiwan. (Chris Stowers / For The Times) More

For decades, he had worked as a picture framer and cared for his elderly parents.

Now, everything he owns fits in a government-issued duffel bag. At night, he unfurls a thin blue sleeping bag with a cardboard box as a cushion. On weekends, he waves advertising signs on street corners, earning about $25 a day.

“I have nothing. I’m worried about starving,” he said, his expression turned sober.

In Taipei, Taiwan's prosperous capital, an apartment in an upscale part of town costs nearly $800,000. Young people line up for $7 boba tea with real gold flakes. Yet here, homelessness is a rare misfortune, not an epidemic spilling onto the sidewalks of wealthy neighborhoods.

About 650 people are homeless in the city of 2.5 million, according to official counts — a number that has held steady over the last decade and is dwarfed by Los Angeles' 41,000.

A homeless woman at the entrance to the main train station in Taipei, Taiwan. (Chris Stowers / For The Times) More

The reasons cited by experts boil down to affordable housing and family ties. The rent for a shabby room is within reach for most workers, and a strong tradition of looking after elderly parents still persists.

In addition, universal healthcare ensures that no one goes bankrupt over medical bills.

The small homeless population is concentrated in Bangka Park and the main train station. In their daily routines, most Taipei residents do not come across "wandering people" or "street friends," as they are called in Mandarin.

Lee Su-hui, 63, at her usual spot in Taipei's Bangka Park. She said she struggles with depression and became homeless after divorcing her husband. (Chris Stowers / For The Times) More

In the company of so few, the shame cuts deep. One man shows up at family gatherings without telling his sisters he sleeps in the park. Others desperately await their 65th birthdays, when benefits for low-income seniors kick in.

Hsu will turn 65 in February. He wonders if he will last that long.

::

In a city social welfare center near Bangka Park the following week, people slept on the floor near the elevator, around the reception counter and next to racks of donated clothing. A man stumbled in and tripped over someone.

“Are you drunk?” a staff member asked, guiding the newcomer to the restroom.

Homeless people converge on the center for showers, hot meals and counseling. That night, with the temperature in the low 50s, it was doubling as a shelter.

Through testing and contact tracing, Taiwan had kept the novel coronavirus from spreading. Services for the homeless population, provided by the city and nonprofits, had mostly continued as usual during the pandemic, with outreach workers handing out soap and educating people about the virus.